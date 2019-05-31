Miley Cyrus poses a candid question to the Jonas Brothers

hollywood

Miley Cyrus asked the Jonas Brothers about their purity ring, which they wore to symbolise their intention to stay virgins until marriage

The Jonas Brothers were taken aback by their friend Miley Cyrus' question during a radio interview. The 26-year-old pop singer asked the brothers about their purity ring, which they wore to symbolise their intention to stay virgins until marriage.

"Did it feel good finally taking off your purity rings?" Cyrus asked on pre-recorded radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. To which, Joe Jonas laughed and replied, "Yeah!" according to Fox News.

Joe Jonas exchanged vows with Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner in a surprise Las Vegas wedding earlier in May. Nick tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra in a big fat wedding which took place in Jodhpur, India, in December 2018. And Kevin Jonas got married to Danielle Jonas back in 2009 in a castle on Long Island. Together they have two daughters Alena and Valentina.

Joe explained the importance of a ring during a recent appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. The purity rings [symbolised the decision] to wait for the right person when the time was right," he said. "We grew up in a church, and our dad was the pastor, so it just kind of became natural for everyone we grew up with to do this, and to get one," he added.

The singer also confessed that the promise to stay a virgin during teenage was difficult. "When you're about 15, 16 and you start dating, you go 'Wait a minute, what did I say I was going to do? What did I promise to do?'"

The Jonas Brothers are coming up with another album titled 'Happiness Begins' in June and are also kick-starting a tour on August 4.

The Jonas Brothers recently released a new song, Sucker, featuring Priyanka Chopra along with her husband and singer Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and his spouse Danielle, and Joe Jonas and his fiancee and actress Sophie Turner also feature in the over three-minute video.

Priyanka Chopra, on the work front, was recently seen in the romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic? The actress will next be seen in the Hindi drama film The Sky Is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI