Miley Cyrus poses nude with dog

hollywood

Miley Cyrus wore nothing but a pair of thigh-high green vinyl boots and a yellow-and-orange bucket hat

Miley Cyrus. Picture courtesy/Miley Cyrus' Instagram account

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus stripped naked to show love for dog Mary Jane. Miley Cyrus took to her official Instagram account on Saturday and bared all as she posed alongside her adorable furry friend on a lounge chair in the middle of a desert. She wore nothing but a pair of thigh-high green vinyl boots and a yellow-and-orange bucket hat, reported dailystar.co.uk.

Her intricate arm tattoos were very visible, but Cyrus managed to cover her bare assets with the help of strategically placed hands. "Happy national puppy day you filthy animals," Cyrus wrote along with the picture in which she is seen stroking her pet.

