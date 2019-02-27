Miley Cyrus sends love to Priyanka Chopra; netizens couldn't keep calm

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra's appearance at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after party has left not only fans but also singer-actress Miley Cyrus

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, husband Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a new admirer - American singer-actor Miley Cyrus. When celebrity make-up artist Pati Dubroff on Monday posted a photograph of Priyanka's party look on Instagram, Miley's comment on it set tongues wagging. Miley complimented Priyanka saying, "pretty love".

Miley's compliment set tongues wagging! Netizens could not keep calm as she was once romantically linked to PeeCee's husband Nick Jonas. Both Jonas and Cyrus have moved on. The Hannah Montana star tied the knot with Liam Hemsworth, who is PeeCee's co-star in the recent release, Isn't It Romantic? Fans now want Cyrus and Chopra to get clicked together.

Priyanka walked the Oscars after party red carpet in a black shimmer dress, while Nick sported a blue suit. After the event, they took to social media to share photographs of themselves as they shared some fun and cosy moments together.

"Black Panther" actress Lupita Nyong'o also took to her Instagram story to share her happiness after meeting the newlyweds. "Finally met the Jonases," wrote the actress of the film, which won three Oscars on Sunday night.

Re-posting Lupita's post, Priyanka said: "So good seeing you, Lupita, we need to do it more often!"

Meanwhile, PC and Nick landed in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. She says it's "good to be back". "Best travel buddy ever... Hello Delhi, so good to be back," Priyanka posted on social media with a selfie featuring herself with Nick.

According to a source in the know, Priyanka is in the capital city for an endorsement-related event, and she will fly to Mumbai on Thursday. There, she will shoot the last leg of "The Sky Is Pink".

