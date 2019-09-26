Miley Cyrus' stalker arrested at her Las Vegas concert

A man, who claimed that his life's mission was to wanted to "impregnate" singer Miley Cyrus, was arrested at one of her concerts. An international website reported that David Rumsey, 42, showed up at the pop star's performance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when her bodyguards spotted him.

After being caught, the stalker told Cyrus' team that "it's my life's mission to impregnate" the singer. Rumsey was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on a felony charge of making threats. He is currently in custody.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates