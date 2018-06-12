Milind Deora: 200 buildings in south Mumbai to become plastic free by June 17

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza launched the initiative called 'Quit Plastic Movement' in Cuffe Parade area

Two hundred residents' associations/buildings in south Mumbai will become plastic-free by June 17 as a drive against single-use plastic was launched.

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza launched the initiative called 'Quit Plastic Movement' in Cuffe Parade area.

"Thanks again @deespeak for launching #QuitPlasticMovement earlier today. By June 17th, 200 resident associations/buildings in South Mumbai will go plastic-free #BeatPlasticPollution," former Union minister and Congress leader Milind Deora tweeted.

Ahead of the launch of the movement, Deora had on May 24 said that it was high time that people "eliminated" single-use plastic from their lives and urged them to join the cause 75 years after Mahatma Gandhi launched 'Quit India Movement' (in 1942).

The Maharashtra government in March imposed a ban on "manufacture, sale, use, distribution and storage" of several plastic goods and materials including polythene bags, plastic plates, cups, spoons and forks, thermocol and PET bottles.

