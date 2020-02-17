Milind Deora posts pro- Kejriwal video on Twitter, draws flak from Ajay Maken

New Delhi: Congress leader Milind Deora invited ire from his fellow leader Ajay Maken after posting a video on his Twitter account praising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for swearing-in for his third term on Sunday.

Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact — the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to â¹60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years.



Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments pic.twitter.com/bBFjbfYhoC — Milind Deora à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤¦ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤°à¤¾ (@milinddeora) February 16, 2020

Maken, a former speaker in the Delhi Assembly, replied to this post, asking him to leave Congress before he shares ‘half-baked facts’.

Brother,you want to leave @INCIndia-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts!



However,let me share even lesser know facts-

1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr

2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr

During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR



2015-16 BE 41,129

2019-20 BE 60,000

AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR — à¤ à¤à¤¯ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤¨ (@ajaymaken) February 16, 2020

This tweet comes after Deora dismissed Congress' Delhi in-charge PC Chacko's statement in which he blamed late party leader and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit for their performance in the last week’s assembly elections in the national capital.

"Sheila Dikshit ji was a remarkable politician & administrator. During her tenure as Chief Minister, Delhi was transformed and Congress was stronger than ever. Unfortunate to see her being blamed after her death. She dedicated her life to INC India and the people of Delhi," Deora had tweeted, with a snippet of Chacko's statement embedded.

With inputs from ANI

