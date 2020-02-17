Search

Milind Deora posts pro- Kejriwal video on Twitter, draws flak from Ajay Maken

Published: Feb 17, 2020, 12:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent | New Delhi

Former Delhi assembly speaker Ajay Maken asked Milind Deora to 'leave Congress' and 'then propagate half-baked facts'

Milind Deora
Milind Deora

New Delhi: Congress leader Milind Deora invited ire from his fellow leader Ajay Maken after posting a video on his Twitter account praising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for swearing-in for his third term on Sunday.

Maken, a former speaker in the Delhi Assembly, replied to this post, asking him to leave Congress before he shares ‘half-baked facts’.

This tweet comes after Deora dismissed Congress' Delhi in-charge PC Chacko's statement in which he blamed late party leader and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit for their performance in the last week’s assembly elections in the national capital.

"Sheila Dikshit ji was a remarkable politician & administrator. During her tenure as Chief Minister, Delhi was transformed and Congress was stronger than ever. Unfortunate to see her being blamed after her death. She dedicated her life to INC India and the people of Delhi," Deora had tweeted, with a snippet of Chacko's statement embedded.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK