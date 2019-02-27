Milind Deora: Use all channels to have IAF pilot released

national

Indian Air Force's Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is in Pakistani custody after his plane was shot down amid rising tension on the Indo-Pak border

Milind Deora

Mumbai: Congress leader and former city MP Milind Deora urged the Union government Wednesday to use all "diplomatic and military channels" to ensure the release IAF pilot detained by Pakistan.

"This is a sensitive matter. Jingoism around Indo-Pak conflict will only add fuel to fire. We need responsible journalism and responsible political discourse," he added in a statement here.

Indian Air Force's Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is in Pakistani custody after his plane was shot down amid rising tension on the Indo-Pak border.

