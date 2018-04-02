Milind Rege: We are sitting on 41-time champions laurels

In a chat show involving Lalchand Rajput and Abhishek Nayar, the all-rounder of the 1960s and 1970s put Mumbai cricket in true perspective. Excerpts from Rege's on-stage views



Milind Rege expresses his views at MIG Cricket Club on Saturday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Milind Rege, the former Mumbai Ranji Trophy captain (led in 1977-78) and not long ago a chief selector, was at his free-flowing best on Saturday evening at the 'The Lions of Mumbai Cricket' function organised by MIG Cricket Club, Bandra East.

In a chat show involving Lalchand Rajput and Abhishek Nayar, the all-rounder of the 1960s and 1970s put Mumbai cricket in true perspective. Excerpts from Rege's on-stage views:

* The administration in those days was not as helpful as it is now. We travelled in terrible conditions. It is not that Mumbai (Cricket Association) did not have the money, but the culture was such that, 'we didn't get it so you too (must) travel the same way.' I remember going to Junagadh and staying at a hotel which was under construction. There was a time when we didn't get money, but there was a time when we won 15 years in a row.

* The other teams are catching up. We are sitting on our laurels of being 41-time (Ranji Trophy) champions. We have the facilities, we have the academies, but somewhere the method seems to be lacking.

* How many cricketers sitting here are involved in the running of the game in Mumbai? How many senior players are called to give a view? There is no way a cricketer of yesteryear and a cricketer of today has a way of getting into administration – because he doesn't have a vote. Why doesn't the MCA give all cricketers who played first-class cricket a vote? At least that way, cricket can be balanced.

