Milind Rege: Yashasvi Jaiswal has stomach for long innings

Updated: Oct 17, 2019, 07:40 IST | Subodh Mayure | Mumbai

Chief selector Milind Rege's inputs to the team management got Jaiswal his place back in the team

Milind Rege
Milind Rege

Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a match-winning 203 against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bangalore yesterday, was actually left out for the team after his List-A debut performance of 44 against Chhattisgarh on September 28. However, chief selector Milind Rege's inputs to the team management, got Jaiswal his place back in the team.

"After scoring 44 [against Chhattisgarh], he [Jaiswal] was left out. [Jay] Bista continued to play and he failed. So, I felt a player, who is playing that level of cricket for India U-19 and in good form will be good. I discussed it with the captain [Shreyas Iyer] and told him to let him play this time, and he willingly agreed," Rege told mid-day. "This is a fabulous show. I am glad that he surpassed that 110, 120 and he has the stomach to go for a long innings. It is a great thing for Mumbai. Here is a special talent. People should let him train with his coach Jwala Singh, who has done a wonderful job," Rege added.

