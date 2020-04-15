Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar get into an 'egg fight,' and Ankita wins!
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar dressed up in traditional wear and indulged in an 'egg fight' to mark the harvest festival.
Milind Soman cheered up wife Ankita Konwar who was missing the Bihu festivities with her folks in Guwahati. The two dressed up in traditional wear and indulged in an 'egg fight' to mark the harvest festival. Soman posted a picture on social media from the celebration and wrote, "Apparently, that is the thing to do. Happy Rongali Bihu (sic)."
Happy Rongali Bihu to the world ð @ankita_earthy is missing her family in Guwahati, so we had a small egg fight to celebrate, which, apparently, is the thing to do !! . . . To all the people separated at this time, from families, friends and other loves, enjoy this time of missing each other, you will be reunited soon!! Be safe !! . . . #ManyWaysToBreakAnEgg ð· @somanusha
Ankita Konwar also shared a culture-filled message with the fans. She captioned the boomerang video, "Today is the New Year's Day in Assam. I know there's not much celebrations happening right now considering the situation but I miss all of it! Growing up, I had the chance to learn about our tradition and customs from my grandfather (puthadeu) who is as wise as they come.
Learning Bihu songs from my grandma (anaideu) and Bihu dance from my aunts. Stealing and eating Pithas and ladoos from the kitchen. [sic]"
She completed her post with, "@milindrunning tried cheering me up with an egg fight. I won btw #rongalibihu #happiness #love #missing #happybihu [sic]"
