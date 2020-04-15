Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar get into an 'egg fight,' and Ankita wins!

Milind Soman cheered up wife Ankita Konwar who was missing the Bihu festivities with her folks in Guwahati. The two dressed up in traditional wear and indulged in an 'egg fight' to mark the harvest festival. Soman posted a picture on social media from the celebration and wrote, "Apparently, that is the thing to do. Happy Rongali Bihu (sic)."

Ankita Konwar also shared a culture-filled message with the fans. She captioned the boomerang video, "Today is the New Year's Day in Assam. I know there's not much celebrations happening right now considering the situation but I miss all of it! Growing up, I had the chance to learn about our tradition and customs from my grandfather (puthadeu) who is as wise as they come.

Learning Bihu songs from my grandma (anaideu) and Bihu dance from my aunts. Stealing and eating Pithas and ladoos from the kitchen. [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy) onApr 13, 2020 at 5:04am PDT

She completed her post with, "@milindrunning tried cheering me up with an egg fight. I won btw #rongalibihu #happiness #love #missing #happybihu [sic]"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news