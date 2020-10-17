Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar's US dairies: Couple enjoys vacation full of 'love and madness'; shares pictures

It was a pleasant surprise when India's heartthrob Milind Soman got married to his sweetheart Ankita Konwar. Theirs wasn't a much-publicised courting, which made the union even sweeter and special. The couple recently celebrated their second anniversary in a grand fashion. Due to the coronavirus outbreak and the country observing lockdown the couple decided to celebrate it on social media.

Now, the couple has jetted off to the United States on a romantic-and-exiting holiday. Milind has been sharing pictures on his Instagram making his fans jealous! In the cute photograph shared by him, the couple can be seen in a romantic pose from the 'bare and deserted' Sandy Hook beach. The 54-year-old actor looks dapper in his black hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans, while Ankita looks gorgeous in her printed crop top and high-waist pants. He captioned it, "Another pose, another beach ! Its autumn on the east coast of the U.S, but today was just sunny all day. Even the most beautiful and popular beaches are bare and deserted, just me and @ankita_earthy, with no other person for miles .. except @youngwolffilms who took this pic. this is Sandy Hook beach, a narrow peninsula, home to a whole lot of seagulls, and views of New York and New Jersey on either side. What are you guys upto ??????? #love #health #life #fun #happiness #fitnessaddct #beach #sun #sand #surf #atlanticocean (sic)".





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) onOct 15, 2020 at 10:19pm PDT

Before this, the Bajirao Mastani actor had shared a picture of himself and Ankita from a 'hill above New Jersey'. George Washington, first American president, stood here in 1777 observing the movement of British troops during the revolution to gain independence from England.

A few days back, Milind had shared an interesting picture on Instagram in which he can be seen sitting barefoot, over '1,200 ft. above the pavement in New York City'

Ankita also joined the bandwagon, sharing some adorable pictures from their exotic trip.

This beautiful picture of the couple nestled in nature will make your day. "My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns (sic)", she captioned it.

Milind and Ankita dated for five years before they finally got married. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar exchanged wedding vows in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, where they went holidaying. They also had a traditional wedding on this day two years ago.

