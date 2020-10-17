Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar's US dairies: Couple enjoys vacation full of 'love and madness'; shares pictures
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have jetted off to the United States on a romantic-and-exiting holiday.
It was a pleasant surprise when India's heartthrob Milind Soman got married to his sweetheart Ankita Konwar. Theirs wasn't a much-publicised courting, which made the union even sweeter and special. The couple recently celebrated their second anniversary in a grand fashion. Due to the coronavirus outbreak and the country observing lockdown the couple decided to celebrate it on social media.
Now, the couple has jetted off to the United States on a romantic-and-exiting holiday. Milind has been sharing pictures on his Instagram making his fans jealous! In the cute photograph shared by him, the couple can be seen in a romantic pose from the 'bare and deserted' Sandy Hook beach. The 54-year-old actor looks dapper in his black hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans, while Ankita looks gorgeous in her printed crop top and high-waist pants. He captioned it, "Another pose, another beach ! Its autumn on the east coast of the U.S, but today was just sunny all day. Even the most beautiful and popular beaches are bare and deserted, just me and @ankita_earthy, with no other person for miles .. except @youngwolffilms who took this pic. this is Sandy Hook beach, a narrow peninsula, home to a whole lot of seagulls, and views of New York and New Jersey on either side. What are you guys upto ??????? #love #health #life #fun #happiness #fitnessaddct #beach #sun #sand #surf #atlanticocean (sic)".
Before this, the Bajirao Mastani actor had shared a picture of himself and Ankita from a 'hill above New Jersey'. George Washington, first American president, stood here in 1777 observing the movement of British troops during the revolution to gain independence from England.
One 15 hr flight later, @ankita_earthy and I are on a hill above New Jersey and the weather is fabulous ðÂÂÂ the plaque behind us says George Washington, first American president, stood here in 1777 observing the movement of British troops during the revolution to gain independence from England. . . . #love
A few days back, Milind had shared an interesting picture on Instagram in which he can be seen sitting barefoot, over '1,200 ft. above the pavement in New York City'
Sitting barefoot, more than 1,200ft above the pavement in New York city ðÂÂÂ . . . The observatory on the 102nd floor of the iconic Empire State Building, with its floor to ceiling windows and 360° view is just spectacular. Even on a rainy day like this one, you can see past the statue of liberty all the way to the Atlantic. This building has featured in more than 250 movies in the last 90 years, including some of my favorites, King Kong, Sleepless in Seattle and An affair to remember ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ . . . #EmpireStateBuilding #NewYork #traveltuesday #history #architecture #movies #love ðÂÂ· @ankita_earthy
Ankita also joined the bandwagon, sharing some adorable pictures from their exotic trip.
This beautiful picture of the couple nestled in nature will make your day. "My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns (sic)", she captioned it.
Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns. #georgeeliot Oh how I love the colours of fall âÂ¤ï¸Â . . #fall #autumn #october #favouriteseason #favouritethings #wednesdayvibes #liveyourbestlife #love #newjersey
Milind and Ankita dated for five years before they finally got married. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar exchanged wedding vows in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, where they went holidaying. They also had a traditional wedding on this day two years ago.
