Milind Soman: Never had a great deal of affection for my father

We usually see the Iron Man of India, Milind Soman, share pictures of him running, his achievements, his fitness regimes, or with his wife Ankita Konwar. However, this new post is both different and rather surprising. Milind Soman took to his Instagram account and shared a very bold and brutally honest post, where he talked about losing his father in 1995, and how it didn't affect him that time, and how he never had a great deal of affection for him.

It's a long post and given the length of the post and the choice of words, it seems these were the emotions he was wanting to share with his fans for a long time.

Read it right here:

And just three days ago, he shared a romantic picture with his wife on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Take a look:

Soman has starred in films like 16 December, Bheja Fry, Jurm, Shadow, and Bajirao Mastani. It has been a while since we saw him on the big screen and we hope that happens soon!