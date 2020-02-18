Search

Milind Soman: Never had a great deal of affection for my father

Updated: Feb 18, 2020, 09:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Milind Soman took to his Instagram account and shared a very bold and brutally honest post, where he talked about losing his father in 1995.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Milind Soman
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Milind Soman

We usually see the Iron Man of India, Milind Soman, share pictures of him running, his achievements, his fitness regimes, or with his wife Ankita Konwar. However, this new post is both different and rather surprising. Milind Soman took to his Instagram account and shared a very bold and brutally honest post, where he talked about losing his father in 1995, and how it didn't affect him that time, and how he never had a great deal of affection for him.

It's a long post and given the length of the post and the choice of words, it seems these were the emotions he was wanting to share with his fans for a long time.
 
Read it right here:
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

The year 1995 was a very significant year for me in many, many ways. In January that year, my father died, leaving me with a bunch of mixed feelings to sort through, but not much grief. I had never had a great deal of affection for him, which is rather sad when you come to think of it, because he cared deeply for me in his own way. When he had moved out of home five years before he died, I remember feeling nothing but a huge sense of relief; as I sat by his prone form in the ambulance that was taking him to the hospital, I tried to muster up some warm emotion for him, but did not succeed. It was the end of an important and not always happy chapter in my life; fortunately for me, I was able to make my peace with it sooner rather than later. Right on the heels of my father’s passing came the music video. Yup, that video. The one that single-handedly propelled the singer—the pint-sized, sweet-faced, ‘baby doll’ Alisha Chinai—into the stratosphere of musical fame. And turned me from a supermodel into something way bigger—a star. (excerpt 'Made in India - a memoir ) . . . Now for a haircut ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ!!!!! ðÂÂÂÂ· @ankita_earthy

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) onFeb 17, 2020 at 4:02am PST

And just three days ago, he shared a romantic picture with his wife on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Take a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

To my sweet Valentine ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ ...in your dreams, whatever they be, dream a little dream of me âÂÂ¤

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) onFeb 14, 2020 at 5:21am PST

Soman has starred in films like 16 December, Bheja Fry, Jurm, Shadow, and Bajirao Mastani. It has been a while since we saw him on the big screen and we hope that happens soon!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK