Milind Soman: Never had a great deal of affection for my father
Milind Soman took to his Instagram account and shared a very bold and brutally honest post, where he talked about losing his father in 1995.
We usually see the Iron Man of India, Milind Soman, share pictures of him running, his achievements, his fitness regimes, or with his wife Ankita Konwar. However, this new post is both different and rather surprising. Milind Soman took to his Instagram account and shared a very bold and brutally honest post, where he talked about losing his father in 1995, and how it didn't affect him that time, and how he never had a great deal of affection for him.
The year 1995 was a very significant year for me in many, many ways. In January that year, my father died, leaving me with a bunch of mixed feelings to sort through, but not much grief. I had never had a great deal of affection for him, which is rather sad when you come to think of it, because he cared deeply for me in his own way. When he had moved out of home five years before he died, I remember feeling nothing but a huge sense of relief; as I sat by his prone form in the ambulance that was taking him to the hospital, I tried to muster up some warm emotion for him, but did not succeed. It was the end of an important and not always happy chapter in my life; fortunately for me, I was able to make my peace with it sooner rather than later. Right on the heels of my father’s passing came the music video. Yup, that video. The one that single-handedly propelled the singer—the pint-sized, sweet-faced, ‘baby doll’ Alisha Chinai—into the stratosphere of musical fame. And turned me from a supermodel into something way bigger—a star. (excerpt 'Made in India - a memoir ) . . . Now for a haircut ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ!!!!! ðÂÂÂÂ· @ankita_earthy
And just three days ago, he shared a romantic picture with his wife on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Take a look:
To my sweet Valentine ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ ...in your dreams, whatever they be, dream a little dream of me âÂÂ¤
Soman has starred in films like 16 December, Bheja Fry, Jurm, Shadow, and Bajirao Mastani. It has been a while since we saw him on the big screen and we hope that happens soon!
