Milind Soman plays an army officer in Mukti - Birth Of A Nation

Milind Soman never fails to surprise us - whether dating a girl half his age or running barefoot from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in 2016 to his triathlon quests across the globe

Milind Soman never fails to surprise us - whether dating a girl (Ankita Konwar) half his age or running barefoot from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in 2016 to his triathlon quests across the globe. Now, he has packed a punch in Manu Chobe's Mukti - Birth Of A Nation, which has bagged awards and applause in the short films circuit. Based on the 1971 Indo-Bangla war, it has Milind play an army officer.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates