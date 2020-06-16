Milind Soman's Speaking Minds and Idence BDS Join Hands To Launch Transformation Series 2020

At the outset of Unlock 2, Celebrity Fitness Advocate Milind Soman's Speaking Minds join hands with experiential events agency Idence BDS to launch an E-talk titled "Transformation Series 2020."

Did you know that there are trillions of bacteria and viruses in your body and you can’t live without them?

Did you know your body can manufacture protein for you?

Did you know a person will die from lack of sleep sooner than they will from starvation?

Did you know hand sanitizers can make you infertile?

Did you know vaccines don’t kill germs?

Are you worried about the future? Did you know stress can be good for you?

How do you take the burden off each other and maintain a non-toxic home atmosphere while being together 24/7?

Understanding the fact that the current situation caused by COVID-19 affects people across the globe, regardless of country or culture, the series is international in its design, calling on speakers from all over the world to educate, inform and empower people by addressing the questions and doubts on adapting and navigating into the post COVID era. The two organizations announced that they will focus on simplifying the concepts of health and wellness by incorporating mind-altering, wholesome and unconventional post-COVID mental and physical fitness solutions from non-conformist global speakers that can be adopted by absolutely anyone.

Each session will witness off-the-beaten track speakers sharing unconventional life-hacks on how one can adapt to new situations in a practical manner. Using global perspectives and personal experiences they will reinforce confidence and trust in the minds of attendees by helping them with answers and solutions to implement while dealing with unforeseen or stressful scenarios.

The sessions will explore topics around physical fitness, immunity, mental wellness, relationships, nutrition & lifestyle providing unusual responses with amazing benefits that have been successfully applied.

Transformation Series 2020 is an interactive platform for real-time conversations between the speakers and the participants that will drive the necessary changes for a lasting positive impact.

Announcing the venture, Celebrity Fitness Advocate, Milind Soman who is also the brain behind the series explained, "We are at a juncture where traditional communication resources and traditional methods alone will not provide fulfilling solutions for the radical changes that we are seeing. Hence, through Transformation Series 2020 we intend to prepare people, build a community and establish a sense of adaptability through the experiences and voices of individuals who have successfully blazed the trail through incredibly unusual life choices."

The four-part E-talk series will be spread across 3 months with a fortnightly session to address the question of how to recover and reset at the right pace.

Sundaresan Venkatraman, Director, Idence BDS commented, "We are excited at the prospect of partnering with one of India’s best-known icons, Mr. Milind Soman and Speaking Minds to provide real-time solutions to people in adapting to the post-COVID era. With our expertise in strategic experiential events and Speaking Minds’ Global Network of best minds we hope to align and leverage each other’s resources and strong-points as we transition into a new landscape of digital events."

The sessions will have acclaimed global panelists talking about the best-unfamiliar practices and guiding the audience on the specific topics. Some of the speakers are Lisa Tamati from New Zealand, an internationally renowned ultra-endurance athlete with 25 years of experience running the toughest endurance events in the world, Rashesh Shah, Chairman & CEO - Edelweiss Group and Shyamal Vallabhjee, Sports Scientist, Psychologist and Performance Coach to name a few.

Talking about the global participation Raga D’Silva Co-founder & Director, Speaking Minds said, "As the largest International Speakers Bureau in India, known for our cutting-edge content and access to unconventional speakers from around the world, it was only natural for us to partner with Idence BDS for Transformation series. The program brings in a unique perspective and adds a multidimensional view to a subject that is of critical importance to us globally, particularly during the current COVID-19 times.

BookMyShow is the official ticketing partner for the series. Attendees can register for their participation through the BookMyShow portal or via zoom registration platform.

The cost of registration is Rs. 1150 + GST per attendee per session. For corporate bookings or group bookings of more than 10 people from the same group / organization, 10 percent discount is being offered.

The first session is scheduled for June 30 at 11am IST.

Registration Link: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/transformation-series-2020/ET00132676

Schedule:

PHYSICAL FITNESS – 30th June 2020

MENTAL HEALTH - 15th July 2020

NUTRITION & LIFESTYLE – 04th August 2020

ADAPTING THE NEW NORMAL – 19th August 2020

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news