Milind Soman says wife Ankita Konwar 'was very cool' with his intimate scenes in Four More Shots Please!

Indian supermodel, actor and filmmaker Milind Soman is a real heartthrob who has continued to steal hearts ever since he was seen in Four More Shots Please! In a recent interview, the actor revealed how his wife Ankita Konwar reacted to his intimate scenes in the web series.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, "She was very cool with it. In fact, when I got the first season, I read the script with her and there were, of course, sex scenes, me walking in my underwear on the table, she was like 'Ohh, this will be interesting'. She was actually very excited about it". When the Bajirao Mastani actor was asked if they have watched the season themselves, Milind added, "We haven't been able to. But we will definitely try to catch up pretty soon."

Milind and Ankita recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Speaking about it, the actor said, "It was not what we wanted. It was fun but we just did an extra set of exercises. We climbed 300 stairs extra in our building. Earlier, the plan was to go on a holiday, we had planned 2-3 months before but yes, it couldn't happen. But anyway it is nice, it is fun. Ankita keeps telling me she is happy I am stuck at home (laughs)."

Due to the coronavirus outbreak and the country observing lockdown the couple decided to celebrate it on social media. Milind took to his Instagram to wish her. He shared a picture of the two lovebirds together along with the caption that read, "My day lights up when you smile, and I will do all I can to keep it that way, its 2 happy years today, so happy earth day @ankita_earthy ..p.s that's the only day I remember in the last 6 years that you were ready before me. Meri aankhon ne chuna hain tujhko..' dont know why I thought of that one (sic)."

Ankita also reciprocated in a similar manner by sharing a then-and-now picture. "Then and Now. This day, 2 years back I vowed to be with you and be your partner in everything. So today when you asked if I would climb 300 floors with you to celebrate the beginning of the 3rd year of our marriage, I, of course, said yes..." she captioned the picture.





Milind and Ankita dated for five years before they finally got married. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar exchanged wedding vows in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, where they went holidaying. They also had a traditional wedding on this day two years ago.

