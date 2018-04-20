Milind Soman's photo with Ankita Konwar is proof they are madly in love with each other

Reportedly, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are all set to tie the knot on April 21, 2018, in Alibaug



Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/milindrunning

On Friday, 'IronMan' Milind Soman shared a photo on his Instagram account with girlfriend Ankita Konwar. The photo translated their love for each other and how comfortable they are in each other's arms. While Ankita is giving the camera look and is all glee, Milind is happy being engrossed living that moment.

Milind Soman took to his Instagram account to share the photo and wrote, "#focus on the good #BetterHabits4BetterLife #surroundedbylove (sic)."

Well, there were rumours of the 'running couple' tying the knot secretly on April 21 in Alibaug. Does the caption indicate on their nuptials?

The photo was even loved by his followers, who wrote, "This is such a lovely picture @milindrunning Very true.. focus on the good and looks like you both derive strength and energy from each other. May the love grow :) (sic)" and "Best wishes for Both of you... #Milind and Ankita...... It is very Pathetic to hear about your break up news rumours..... Hope you both Will get Married soon.... Best wishes for both of you (sic)" amongst others.

Marathon Man Milind Soman has been in the news for his love relationship with girlfriend Ankita Konwar. What made the relationship a unique one, is the drastic age gap between the two, which the fans refuse to fathom. However, Milind has been unaffected by these judgements and trolls and each time has shut the disparagers with ease. Ankita is a fellow marathoner and fitness freak and the couple has been traveling all over the world. They continue to share their lovey-dovey photos on the photo-sharing site.

