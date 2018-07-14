Militant attack kills 2 CRPF men, injures one

The two CRPF jawans killed were assistant sub-inspector Meena and constable Sandeep, they said. The area has been cordoned off, the sources added

Representational pictures

Two CRPF jawans were killed and one injured in a militant attack in J&K's Anantnag district on Friday, official sources said. A civilian was also injured when militants opened fire on a CRPF team deployed for law and order duty at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag and escaped, the sources said.

The two CRPF jawans killed were assistant sub-inspector Meena and constable Sandeep, they said. The area has been cordoned off, the sources added.

BSF troopers held for snatching weapon

Two BSF troopers have been arrested in Anantnag district after a foiled weapon-snatching attempt, police said. One, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, was arrested after he tried to snatch a private security guard's weapon outside a protected Gujjar leader's house.

