Militant killed as gunfight erupts at 3 places in Valley

national

Seven security personnel and three civilians were injured as the security forces and militants battled it out

Indian paramilitary troopers stand next to closed shops during a one-day strike in Srinagar on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Srinagar: A militant was killed while seven security men and three civilians injured on Thursday as security forces and militants battled each other in three places in the Kashmir Valley, authorities said.

While the first gunfight erupted in Sopore town, two gun battles were reported later from Bandipora and Baramulla districts. Police sources said firing exchanges between the security forces and militants have stopped in Kandi area of Baramulla district. Sources said two militants had been killed while seven others — a para commando of the army, four policemen and two civilians — have been injured in this gunfight. However, the officials have still not confirmed the killing of two militants.

Police said one militant was killed in the exchange of fire between security forces and the militants in Mir Mohalla of Hajin area in Bandipora. "One militant has been killed so far. Another militant is still holed up inside a house where a 12-year-old boy is stuck. Another civilian was safely evacuated from the house during the operation," a police officer said. According to a tweet by the police, the hiding militants have held the two civilians hostage. While one was rescued safely with the assistance of security forces and community members, the other, reportedly a minor, was still trapped.

Two cops injured in grenade attack

Two cops, including an officer, were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Sopore township of Baramulla district of J&K on Thursday, police said. Militants lobbed a grenade at a security forces party at Main Chowk Sopore in the north Kashmir district, a police officer said.

