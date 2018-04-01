Militant killed in Jammu and Kashmir gunfight

Authorities have suspended internet services in Anantnag district



Representational Picture

One militant was killed and another apprehended on Sunday during a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, a defence official said. Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said: "One terrorist was killed in a joint operation by the security forces in Dialgam area." According to police sources, the slain militant has been identified as Rouf Khandey of Kokernag area while the apprehended militant was named as Imran Rashid.

Authorities have suspended internet services in Anantnag district. Rail services between north Kashmir's Baramulla town and Bannihal town in the Jammu region were also temporarily terminated.

