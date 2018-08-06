Militant nabbed with explosives in Anantnag

national

A police statement said police recovered from him a huge cache of incriminating materials including explosives intended for terror strikes

Representational image

A Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militant was arrested with explosives in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday.

A police statement said police recovered from him a huge cache of incriminating materials including explosives intended for terror strikes. Acting on specific input, Muzamil Ahmad Dar, 22, was taken into custody, the police said.

During investigation, a huge cache of ammunition was recovered on his disclosure which includes improvised explosive device (IED), Chinese and hand grenades, detonators, mobile phones, 12-volt battery, safety fuse and circuit wire and safety fuse, the police said. "The accused was in touch with other terrorists of JeM and they were planning (terror) attacks," the statement said.

