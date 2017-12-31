Militants attack CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir, three troopers injured

Militants attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, leaving three troopers injured, authorities said



Picture for representational purposes. Courtesy/PTI

Militants attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, leaving three troopers injured, authorities said. "At around 2.10 a.m., the militants attacked the Lethpora camp. They initially threw grenades and then resorted to heavy gunfire to enter the camp," a police official said.

"Firing exchanges are ongoing inside the camp." According to initial reports, at least three militants are holed up inside the camp.

