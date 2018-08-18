Search

Militants attack Jammu and Kashmir leader's house, no casuality reported

Aug 18, 2018, 13:50 IST | IANS

The militants fired at the guard post outside NC leader and sitting legislator, Showkat Hussain Ganai's house in Chitragam village at around 4.30 a.m

Militants attacked the residence of a National Conference (NC) leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

The militants fired at the guard post outside NC leader and sitting legislator, Showkat Hussain Ganai's house in Chitragam village at around 4.30 a.m.

"Alert guards retaliated after which the militants escaped. No casualty was reported," the police added.

