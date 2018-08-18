Militants attack Jammu and Kashmir leader's house, no casuality reported

national

The militants fired at the guard post outside NC leader and sitting legislator, Showkat Hussain Ganai's house in Chitragam village at around 4.30 a.m

Representational Image

Militants attacked the residence of a National Conference (NC) leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

The militants fired at the guard post outside NC leader and sitting legislator, Showkat Hussain Ganai's house in Chitragam village at around 4.30 a.m.

"Alert guards retaliated after which the militants escaped. No casualty was reported," the police added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates