Militants gun down special police officer outside her house in Shopian

national

Sources said militants gunned down SPO Khushboo Jan at 2.40 pm outside her home in Vehil

SPO Khushboo Jan was rushed to a hospital. Pic/ANI

A woman special police officer (SPO) was shot dead by suspected militants at Vehil area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday afternoon. According to official sources, suspected militants gunned down Khushboo Jan around 2.40 pm outside her home in Vehil village. Police have also registered a case and started investigation in the matter.

"Terrorists fired on a police woman Khushboo Jan at her village in Vehil area of Shopian district. She sustained critical injuries and was evacuated to hospital where she succumbed. We condemn this gruesome terror act and stand by her family at this critical juncture," said police.

"In the incident, Khushboo suffered serious bullet wounds and was shifted to the nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries," they said. A senior police officer confirmed the incident and said, "Khushboo was fired upon by the suspected militants at her home. She was working as an SPO police department," the officer added.

Meanwhile, Army, Special Operation Group of Police and CRPF cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to nab the assailants. The development comes after Pakistan violated ceasefire again in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

11 dead as car falls into gorge in Ramban in J&K

Eleven people, including two women and a child, died after a taxi skidded off a road and fell into a deep gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

A cab carrying passengers from Chaderkote to Rajgarh rolled down into the over 500-feet-deep gorge near Kunda nallah at 10.30 am, an official said. He said the locals along with the police launched a rescue operation and pulled out five bodies, which included that of two women and a child. Eight injured people were rescued and shifted to district hospital Ramban. However, five more injured succumbed on their way to the hospital, said another official. Chief Medical Officer, Dr SD Khan confirmed 10 deaths in the accident.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates