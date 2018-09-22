Militants gun down three Jammu and Kashmir cops

national

But the government denied that any policeman had quit following the murders and death threats by the Hizbul Mujahideen

Relatives mourn constable Nisar Ahmad Dhobi's death. Pic/PTI

Terrorists kidnapped and shot dead three Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) policemen on Friday, stunning the police force. But the government denied that any policeman had quit following the murders and death threats by the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Three special police officers (SPOs), who form the lowest rung of the police force in the state, were gunned down on Friday, hours after they were abducted separately from their homes in south Kashmir's Shopian district, a militant stronghold, police said.

A police officer said locals discovered their bullet-ridden bodies in a village in the morning. The deceased were identified as Firdous Ahmad Kuchai, Nisar Ahmad Dhobi and Kuldeep Singh.

Similar incidents

* On July 27, SPO Mudasir Ahmad Lone was abducted and released.

* On July 20, constable Mohommad Saleem Shah, who was on leave, was abducted from his home in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. His body was found in a village a day later.

* On July 5, another policeman, Javaid Dar, was abducted near his home in Shopian district. His body was found in Kulgam district.

