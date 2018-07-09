Militants slit woman's throat in Jammu and Kashmir

Police said the militants barged into the house of Abdul Majid Dar, associated with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Shahgund village of Hajin area on Sunday night

Srinagar: Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district have killed a woman by slitting her throat, police said on Monday.

The militants attacked Dar's wife Shakeela Begum, and slit her throat. Later, she succumbed in the hospital, police said.

