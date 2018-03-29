Military chopper makes emergency landing in Japan

None of the crew members sustained any injuries, according to the operator's latest assessment



Representational Pic

A Japanese military helicopter made an emergency landing at an airport in Tottori prefecture on Thursday.

The Ground Self-Defence Force (GSDF) UH-1 chopper made the landing at around 8.15 a.m., at Yonago airport in Sakaiminato, Xinhua news agency reported.

None of the crew members sustained any injuries, according to the operator's latest assessment.

The runway had to be closed for around two hours due to the incident.

According to authorities, the helicopter was on its way to help put out a fire in nearby Shimane prefecture when it was forced to halt its mission and make the emergency landing.

