Military hospital saves life of 10th class girl in Punjab

Jammu: Doctors at Pathankot military hospital in Punjab saved the life of a 14-year-old girl and ensured that she did not miss her final paper in the class 10 board examination, a defence spokesman said on Tuesday.

The doctors at the hospital on the night of March 26 performed an emergency laparoscopic surgery on the patient Anushika, for perforated appendicitis after she was brought to the facility in a critical condition, the spokesman said.

He said surgical specialist Major Adil Abdul Kalam performed an intricate operation of removing the ruptured appendix which had caused severe infection in the intestines and surrounding structures. "The operation was performed in an emergency. Had it been even by a few hours, it could have resulted in multi-organ failure," the spokesman said, quoting the doctor.

The doctor said it was a challenging task to manage the case laparoscopically as the surrounding intestines and organs had stated forming a lump which was friable to touch. Dedicated post-operative treatment ensured that the girl could appear for her final paper in the class 10 board exams with no assistance just two days after the operation, the spokesman said.

