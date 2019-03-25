Military school teacher arrested for molesting 6th standard student

Mar 25, 2019

During investigation, it was revealed that the same teacher had molested two other girl students in the past

A teacher of Bhonsala Military School-Girls here was arrested for allegedly molesting a sixth standard student, police said.

The girl was molested by her teacher inside the school premises, according to police.

During investigation, it was revealed that the same teacher had molested two other girl students in the past.

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered.

