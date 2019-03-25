Military school teacher arrested for molesting 6th standard student

crime

During investigation, it was revealed that the same teacher had molested two other girl students in the past

Representational picture

A teacher of Bhonsala Military School-Girls here was arrested for allegedly molesting a sixth standard student, police said.

The girl was molested by her teacher inside the school premises, according to police.

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered.

