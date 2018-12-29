Militia chief in DR Congo blamed for multiple rapes arrested

international

In March, AFP visited a clinic for rape victims run by Dr Denis Mukwege, who this year was co-awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work. Several victims said they had been raped by Raia Mutomboki men, including a girl aged 10

Representational picture

A notorious DR Congo militia chief whose men have been accused of systematic rapes has been arrested, the army said on Friday. Isaac Chirambiza was seized on Tuesday with three of his men in a military operation in South Kivu province, regional spokesman Captain Dieudonne Kasereka told AFP.

One soldier died in the operation, which unfolded in a forest, he said. Chirambiza's militia is a sub-group of Raia Mutomboki, an organisation that portrays itself as defenders of the Congolese against the FDLR, a Rwandan Hutu force that became established in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2000.

In March, AFP visited a clinic for rape victims run by Dr Denis Mukwege, who this year was co-awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work. Several victims said they had been raped by Raia Mutomboki men, including a girl aged 10.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever