Militia chief in DR Congo blamed for multiple rapes arrested
In March, AFP visited a clinic for rape victims run by Dr Denis Mukwege, who this year was co-awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work. Several victims said they had been raped by Raia Mutomboki men, including a girl aged 10
A notorious DR Congo militia chief whose men have been accused of systematic rapes has been arrested, the army said on Friday. Isaac Chirambiza was seized on Tuesday with three of his men in a military operation in South Kivu province, regional spokesman Captain Dieudonne Kasereka told AFP.
One soldier died in the operation, which unfolded in a forest, he said. Chirambiza's militia is a sub-group of Raia Mutomboki, an organisation that portrays itself as defenders of the Congolese against the FDLR, a Rwandan Hutu force that became established in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2000.
In March, AFP visited a clinic for rape victims run by Dr Denis Mukwege, who this year was co-awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work. Several victims said they had been raped by Raia Mutomboki men, including a girl aged 10.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Twinkle Khanna attends mid-day Real Estate Icon Awards 2018