Milk supplier plotted fake robbery to celebrate New Year in Shimla

A milk supplier in the area of Sarita Vihar in South East Delhi made a fake PCR call complaining a robbery of 1.5 lakh to celebrate New Year with his friends, however, the police team soon found discrepancies in his version of events and arrested him.

22-year-old Faiz Ahmed made a PCR call on Thursday that four boys on a white colour Scooty and Passion Pro motor cycle robbed cash Rs 1.5 lakh near Mother Dairy Janata flat and fled away towards Jasola.

He told police that he along with his brother were supplying milk and collecting money from the shopkeepers. When they reached near Nala Pocket-II of Jasoal, his brother went to supply the milk to the shopkeeper while he went to urinate. Suddenly four persons on a bike and a scooty came, kept him on knife point and robbed cash and his mobile phone.

The police found the call suspicious and during interrogation the versions of Ahmed and his brother were found to be different.

"On sustained interrogation, Ahmed broke down and disclosed that he along with his friends planned to celebrate the New Year in Shimla but didn't had money. He then hatched a conspiracy with his friend Sadik. He had handed over the money to Sadik before making a fake call to the PCR," said DCP South East R. P. Meena.

