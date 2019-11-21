'Millennial Dumbledore': 27-year-old youth reflects how he became Ratan Tata's assistant

Working with industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata is every youngsters’ aim. One youth from the city fulfilled this aim after a "life-changing" meeting with Tata in his office. In a post by popular Facebook page ‘Humans of Bombay’, 27-year-old Shantanu Naidu explains how did he get to achieve this job.

It all started when Naidu, who just started working at the Tata Group in 2014, saw a stray dog’s corpse laying on the corner of the road. Pained by sight and learning that the dog was run over, he and his friends decided to make collars with reflectors for stray dog, so that it visible to the drivers from a distance. Although, he was reluctant whether the collars would work, he received a message saying that it worked and was successful in saving a dog’s life.

The dog collars.

Soon, his work was reported in the company’s newsletter and people wanted to buy the collars, but he did not had funds. When his father suggested him to approach Ratan Tata, he was initially hesitant but took a chance and wrote him a letter. "Two months later, my life changed. I received a signed letter from Mr. Ratan Tata himself! When I opened it, it said that he really loved our work and would like to meet me -- I couldn’t believe it!," he said in the post.

When he met the industrialist few days later, Tata, a dog lover himself, told him that he was deeply touch by his work. Naidu says, "I still get goosebumps when I think of it. He then took me at this place to see his dogs, and that’s how our friendship began." Tata then also agreed to fund their venture.

While leaving the company to pursue his Master’s degree, Naidu promised Tata that he will come back and work for the Tata Trust. Tata accepted his request. "As soon as I came back to India, he gave me a call and said ‘I have a lot of work to be done in my office. Would you like to be my assistant?’ -- I didn't know how to react," Naidu reminisces, "So I took a deep breath, and a few seconds later said ‘Yes!’"

Even after spending 18 months working for the company, Naidu says that he still pinches himself to ensure if he is not living a dream. He says, "People my age have a hard time finding the right set of friends, the right mentor and the right kind of boss. But I can’t believe my lucky stars that I found all of these humans in one superhuman named Mr. Ratan Tata."

The post has received over 20,000 likes, more than 900 replies and has been shared over 1,700 times. The page has also shared more pictures of Naidu with Tata, the collars and Naidu’s team in the comments.

