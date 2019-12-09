Millennial marriage
If you are millennial and married then this is for you. Comic Abhijit Ganguly shares his own experiences in his new show The Millennial Married Life . Laugh out loud at this show that's all heart
Abijit Ganguly
On December 19, 8 pm
At That Comedy Club, 33rd road, Pali Hill, Bandra West
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 499
