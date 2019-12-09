MENU
Millennial marriage

Dec 09, 2019 | Mumbai

Abijit Ganguly
Abijit Ganguly

If you are millennial and married then this is for you. Comic Abhijit Ganguly shares his own experiences in his new show The Millennial Married Life . Laugh out loud at this show that's all heart.

On December 19, 8 pm
At That Comedy Club, 33rd road, Pali Hill, Bandra West
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 499

