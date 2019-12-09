Millennial marriage

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

If you are millennial and married then this is for you. Comic Abhijit Ganguly shares his own experiences in his new show The Millennial Married Life . Laugh out loud at this show that's all heart.

On December 19, 8 pm

At That Comedy Club, 33rd road, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

