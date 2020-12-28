Millions fear eviction, poverty as US jobless benefits expire

Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet lapsed overnight as President Donald Trump refused to sign an end-of-year COVID-19 relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his objections.

The fate of the bipartisan package remained in limbo on Sunday as Trump continued to demand larger COVID-19 relief checks and complained about "pork" spending. Without the widespread funding provided by the massive measure, a government shutdown would occur when money runs out at 12.01 am on Tuesday.

"It's a chess game and we are pawns," said Lanetris Haines, a self-employed single mother of three in South Bend, Indiana, who stood to lose her $129 weekly jobless benefit unless Trump signed the package into law or succeeded in his improbable quest for changes.

Trump assailed the bill's plan to provide $600 COVID checks to most Americans — insisting it should be $2,000. House Republicans swiftly rejected that idea. But Trump has not been swayed in spite of the nation being in the grip of a pandemic.

"I simply want to get our great people $2000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill," Trump tweeted while on holiday. "Also, stop the billions of dollars in 'pork.'" President-elect Joe Biden called on Trump to sign the bill immediately as the Saturday midnight deadline neared.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever