Millitants attack wife after killing husband in Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists also hurled a grenade at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

Representational Picture

Terrorists on Friday attacked the wife of a civilian whom they had killed earlier in the day in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir .The victim has been admitted to the hospital and is in a critical condition.

Earlier, a civilian was shot dead by the terrorists in Baramulla's Sopore area.The civilian was identified as Mohammad Ashraf. Terrorists also hurled a grenade at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The grenade exploded just outside the station. Police inside the station fired a few shots in the air to deter the attackers. A search operation has been launched.No casualties have been reported yet.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI

