Milly Shapiro relives a scene from her real life in horror film Hereditary

Milly Shapiro talks about when she had to recreate an agonising moment from her life for the film Hereditary

A still of Milly Shapiro from Hereditary

Milly Shapiro in PVR Pictures' Hereditary joins a long line of creepy kids in horror movies whose inherent innocence makes them a draw for malevolent spirits. But much to her surprise, she had to recreate an agonising moment from her life for the film and recollects how worried she was.

"The thing that I was most worried about was the allergic reaction scene. But I had actually had that type of an allergic reaction before because I'm highly allergic to red ants. I was, like, five or six, so I had an experience with it, which I thought was absolutely hilarious, that I was going to have to act that. But I was really nervous because I thought that I would get it wrong. I was just worried. Everyone was really great with helping me through it and Ari and I worked together to get the perfect breathing and action for it. I was really nervous for that."

Hereditary opens in theatres this weekend and chronicles a particularly horrible period in the life of the Graham family.

