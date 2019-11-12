Mimi Chakraborty has a fan girl moment with 'Prince of Kolkata' Sourav Ganguly

Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, on Tuesday, took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture of herself where she is seen posing alongside former cricketer Sourav Ganguly. The 30-year-old newly-elected MP from Jadavpur gave her fans a sneak peek into her personal life when she shared an adorable picture of herself with the 'Prince of Kolkata'.



A screengrab of Mimi Chakraborty's Instagram story

In the picture, the newly-elected MP from Jadavpur, Mimi Chakraborty is seen posing for a picture alongside Sourav Ganguly as she can't seem to control her excitement upon having a fangirl moment. Mimi took to Instagram and shared the post as her Insta story.

In the post, Mimi is seen sporting a black suit while Sourav Ganguly looked suave in a checkered shirt paired with blue jeans. While sharing the picture, Mimi wrote: Sourav Ganguly doesn't matter how many times I meet you, fan forever!

This isn't the first time that the actor-turned-politician has had a fangirl moment and posted pictures with the 'Prince of Kolkata' Sourav Ganguly. On Sourav Ganguly's 47th birthday, Mimi took to Facebook to extend her birthday wishes to Sourav Ganguly.

In her post, Mimi was all smiles for the camera as she posed alongside Sourav Ganguly. While sharing the picture, Mimi wrote: Happy Birthday Dada, a true inspiration!

Mimi Chakraborty came into limelight after she won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Jadavpur seat in West Bengal as a Trinamool Congress MP. The actress-turned-politician has come a long way to become one of the most prominent faces of new age-political leaders in the country.

