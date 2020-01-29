Mimi Chakraborty is all about traditions in her latest Instagram post

Search

Published: Jan 29, 2020, 15:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In the picture, Mimi Chakraborty can be seen celebrating Saraswati puja as she visits a temple to seek blessings

Mimi Chakraborty poses amidst the backdrop of India Gate in New Delhi. Picture/Instagram Mimi Chakraborty

Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, on Wednesday, took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture of herself where she is seen visiting a temple on the occasion of Saraswati Puja. The 30-year-old newly-elected MP from Jadavpur gave her fans a sneak peek into her personal life when she shared of herself seeking the blessings of the Goddess Saraswati.

In the picture, the newly-elected MP from Jadavpur, Mimi Chakraborty is seen bowing before the deity as she seeks her blessings. Mimi shared the heartwarming picture with her fans with the caption: Saraswati puja greetings to all of you. Have a nice Valentine's Day in Bangalore!

In the post, Mimi is seen sporting a red ensemble paired with minimal makeup and red lipstick. She completed her look by leaving her beautiful coloured hair open, which gave her a natural look. Mimi, who is much more than just a popular face can be seen celebrating the Saraswati puja with much fervour and enthusiasm.

 
 
 
A few days ago, Mimi shared stunning pictures of herself in an all-black outfit. In the pictures, Mimi can be seen sleeping n the floor as she gets candid during the photo shoot. The black and white portraits of Mimi have left many smitten. While sharing the pictures, Mimi wrote: Smile its a free therapy. She shared the beautiful pictures with a red heart emoticon.

Mimi Chakraborty came into limelight after she won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Jadavpur seat in West Bengal as a Trinamool Congress MP. The actress-turned-politician has come a long way to become one of the most prominent faces of new age-political leaders in the country.

These stunning photos of Mimi Chakraborty prove that black is her favourite colour
  • 1/15

    Bengali actress and MP Mimi Chakraborty who won during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate is a popular personality. The 30-year-old actor-turned politician from West Bengal has been setting the internet on fire with her stunning pictures and Mimi has a huge liking for the colour black. Mimi's Instagram is filled with pictures from western wear to ethnic ensembles all in different shades of black

    In pic: Mimi Chakraborty in a gorgeous black outfit interacts with her fans 

  • 2/15

    Recently, Mimi Chakraborty launched her own YouTube channel and while sharing the good news with her fans, Mimi shared this stunning picture where she is seen in an all-black ensemble caressing a horse

  • 3/15

    In this picture, actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty shows off her love for the colour black in an ethnic black cotton saree and she complimented the saree with a pink blouse and left her long coloured tresses open, thereby giving her a natural elegant look. Mimi captioned it: Love for Kanjivarams with heart emojis!

  • 4/15

    Sharing a leaf out of her workout diaries, Mimi Chakraborty is seen acing the yoga pose as she enjoys working out and showing off her near-perfect curves. For the yoga workout, Mimi donned a black gym tee and paired it with blue track pants. While sharing the picture, Mimi captioned it: Did it

  • 5/15

    In pic: Mimi Chakraborty stuns in a black sleeveless vest as she shows off her singing skills

  • 6/15

    Mimi Chakraborty shared this stunning picture of herself post a workout session. In the pic, Mimi is seen flaunting her perfectly toned body in all-black gym attire. Mimi captions this one: Let ur heart-mind nd skin breathe...

  • 7/15

    The actress-turned-politician looks poised and poignant as she shines in a black top paired with a black blazer. Mimi Chakraborty captions this one: Today (suit woman)

  • 8/15

    MP Mimi Chakraborty shared an insight into shoot life as the 30-year-old actress is seen caught in a candid moment from her green room. While sharing this picture filled with elegance and charisma, Mimi captioned it: Me, Me!

  • 9/15

    In picture: Mimi Chakraborty, who is seen sporting a black full-sleeves crop top looks adorable as she plays with her pet dog during the Valentine week. While sharing the picture, Mimi said that she doesn't keep a track of Valentines week but a warm hug from her pet dog is definitely a 'Hug Day' for her

  • 10/15

    Mimi shared this picture of her acting and modelling days. In the photo, actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty shines in an all-black attire as she poses for a photoshoot. Mimi captions picture: As they say: Show must go on!

  • 11/15

    Mimi Chakraborty shared this photo post a workout session at the gym in all-black gym attire and completed her gym look with a white jacket. While sharing the picture, Mimi captioned the workout picture as 'Last few days for jacket fashion'!

  • 12/15

    Sharing a leaf from one of her happy days, a picture of Mimi on the occasion of Christmas. In the picture, Mimi is sporting a black dress with matching knee-high boots. Mimi captioned the picture: Merry Christmas!

  • 13/15

    Mimi Chakraborty is a beach person and in the picture, the doe-eyed actress raises the temperature in a two-piece black bikini swimsuit as she looks stunning in a no-makeup look. Leaving her long tresses open, Mimi looks beach-ready as she captions the pic: I see SEA!

  • 14/15

    In this photo, Mimi Chakraborty poses amidst the scenic beauty of coconut trees as she shines in an all-black ensemble. For the day outing, Mimi is seen sporting a black hot short paired with a black vest which read: Strong is beautiful indeed

  • 15/15

    In pic: Mimi Chakraborty looks a stunner in a black top paired with colourful striped pants. While sharing the picture, Mimi captioned it: Recent affair with STRIPES!

Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, who won the Jadavpur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election has been making waves with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices. The 30-year-old actress-turned-politician is quite active on Instagram and often shares stunning pictures of herself with her followers. But, do you know that the Bengali actress has a soft corner for the colour black and her pictures in it are truly a must-see. (All Pictures Courtesy/Instagram Mimi Chakraborty)

