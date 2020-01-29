Mimi Chakraborty is all about traditions in her latest Instagram post

Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, on Wednesday, took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture of herself where she is seen visiting a temple on the occasion of Saraswati Puja. The 30-year-old newly-elected MP from Jadavpur gave her fans a sneak peek into her personal life when she shared of herself seeking the blessings of the Goddess Saraswati.

In the picture, the newly-elected MP from Jadavpur, Mimi Chakraborty is seen bowing before the deity as she seeks her blessings. Mimi shared the heartwarming picture with her fans with the caption: Saraswati puja greetings to all of you. Have a nice Valentine's Day in Bangalore!

In the post, Mimi is seen sporting a red ensemble paired with minimal makeup and red lipstick. She completed her look by leaving her beautiful coloured hair open, which gave her a natural look. Mimi, who is much more than just a popular face can be seen celebrating the Saraswati puja with much fervour and enthusiasm.

View this post on Instagram Smile its a free therapy ð¤â¤ï¸ A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onJan 27, 2020 at 2:39am PST

A few days ago, Mimi shared stunning pictures of herself in an all-black outfit. In the pictures, Mimi can be seen sleeping n the floor as she gets candid during the photo shoot. The black and white portraits of Mimi have left many smitten. While sharing the pictures, Mimi wrote: Smile its a free therapy. She shared the beautiful pictures with a red heart emoticon.

Mimi Chakraborty came into limelight after she won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Jadavpur seat in West Bengal as a Trinamool Congress MP. The actress-turned-politician has come a long way to become one of the most prominent faces of new age-political leaders in the country.

