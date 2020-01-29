Mimi Chakraborty is all about traditions in her latest Instagram post
In the picture, Mimi Chakraborty can be seen celebrating Saraswati puja as she visits a temple to seek blessings
Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, on Wednesday, took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture of herself where she is seen visiting a temple on the occasion of Saraswati Puja. The 30-year-old newly-elected MP from Jadavpur gave her fans a sneak peek into her personal life when she shared of herself seeking the blessings of the Goddess Saraswati.
In the picture, the newly-elected MP from Jadavpur, Mimi Chakraborty is seen bowing before the deity as she seeks her blessings. Mimi shared the heartwarming picture with her fans with the caption: Saraswati puja greetings to all of you. Have a nice Valentine's Day in Bangalore!
In the post, Mimi is seen sporting a red ensemble paired with minimal makeup and red lipstick. She completed her look by leaving her beautiful coloured hair open, which gave her a natural look. Mimi, who is much more than just a popular face can be seen celebrating the Saraswati puja with much fervour and enthusiasm.
A few days ago, Mimi shared stunning pictures of herself in an all-black outfit. In the pictures, Mimi can be seen sleeping n the floor as she gets candid during the photo shoot. The black and white portraits of Mimi have left many smitten. While sharing the pictures, Mimi wrote: Smile its a free therapy. She shared the beautiful pictures with a red heart emoticon.
Mimi Chakraborty came into limelight after she won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Jadavpur seat in West Bengal as a Trinamool Congress MP. The actress-turned-politician has come a long way to become one of the most prominent faces of new age-political leaders in the country.
Bengali actress and MP Mimi Chakraborty who won during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate is a popular personality. The 30-year-old actor-turned politician from West Bengal has been setting the internet on fire with her stunning pictures and Mimi has a huge liking for the colour black. Mimi's Instagram is filled with pictures from western wear to ethnic ensembles all in different shades of black
In pic: Mimi Chakraborty in a gorgeous black outfit interacts with her fans
Recently, Mimi Chakraborty launched her own YouTube channel and while sharing the good news with her fans, Mimi shared this stunning picture where she is seen in an all-black ensemble caressing a horse
In this picture, actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty shows off her love for the colour black in an ethnic black cotton saree and she complimented the saree with a pink blouse and left her long coloured tresses open, thereby giving her a natural elegant look. Mimi captioned it: Love for Kanjivarams with heart emojis!
Sharing a leaf out of her workout diaries, Mimi Chakraborty is seen acing the yoga pose as she enjoys working out and showing off her near-perfect curves. For the yoga workout, Mimi donned a black gym tee and paired it with blue track pants. While sharing the picture, Mimi captioned it: Did it
In pic: Mimi Chakraborty stuns in a black sleeveless vest as she shows off her singing skills
Mimi Chakraborty shared this stunning picture of herself post a workout session. In the pic, Mimi is seen flaunting her perfectly toned body in all-black gym attire. Mimi captions this one: Let ur heart-mind nd skin breathe...
The actress-turned-politician looks poised and poignant as she shines in a black top paired with a black blazer. Mimi Chakraborty captions this one: Today (suit woman)
MP Mimi Chakraborty shared an insight into shoot life as the 30-year-old actress is seen caught in a candid moment from her green room. While sharing this picture filled with elegance and charisma, Mimi captioned it: Me, Me!
In picture: Mimi Chakraborty, who is seen sporting a black full-sleeves crop top looks adorable as she plays with her pet dog during the Valentine week. While sharing the picture, Mimi said that she doesn't keep a track of Valentines week but a warm hug from her pet dog is definitely a 'Hug Day' for her
Mimi shared this picture of her acting and modelling days. In the photo, actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty shines in an all-black attire as she poses for a photoshoot. Mimi captions picture: As they say: Show must go on!
Mimi Chakraborty shared this photo post a workout session at the gym in all-black gym attire and completed her gym look with a white jacket. While sharing the picture, Mimi captioned the workout picture as 'Last few days for jacket fashion'!
Sharing a leaf from one of her happy days, a picture of Mimi on the occasion of Christmas. In the picture, Mimi is sporting a black dress with matching knee-high boots. Mimi captioned the picture: Merry Christmas!
Mimi Chakraborty is a beach person and in the picture, the doe-eyed actress raises the temperature in a two-piece black bikini swimsuit as she looks stunning in a no-makeup look. Leaving her long tresses open, Mimi looks beach-ready as she captions the pic: I see SEA!
In this photo, Mimi Chakraborty poses amidst the scenic beauty of coconut trees as she shines in an all-black ensemble. For the day outing, Mimi is seen sporting a black hot short paired with a black vest which read: Strong is beautiful indeed
In pic: Mimi Chakraborty looks a stunner in a black top paired with colourful striped pants. While sharing the picture, Mimi captioned it: Recent affair with STRIPES!
Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, who won the Jadavpur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election has been making waves with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices. The 30-year-old actress-turned-politician is quite active on Instagram and often shares stunning pictures of herself with her followers. But, do you know that the Bengali actress has a soft corner for the colour black and her pictures in it are truly a must-see. (All Pictures Courtesy/Instagram Mimi Chakraborty)
