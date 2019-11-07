Mimi Chakraborty shares adorable photo with her pet dog

Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo with her pet dog. In the photo, the 30-year-old newly-elected MP from Jadavpur was seen caressing her pet dog as she spent quality time with him at her residence in Kolkata.



A screengrab of Mimi Chakraborty's Insta story

Chakraborty, who has been making waves as a new age political leader is a mother to her pet dogs. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader has a Siberian husky as her pet dog and more often than not, Mimi takes to Insta to share cute, candid moments with her pet dog.

In the photo, Mimi Chakraborty can be seen sporting a gym outfit as she leaves her beautiful long tresses open. It seems Mimi just returned from a gym session and wanted to spend quality time with her pet dogs. The actress loves her pet dogs so much that she has opened an Instagram account called 'CHICKOO ND MAX' where she shares photos and adorable videos of them. The page has garnered over 10,000 likes and still counting.

This isn't the first time that Mimi Chakraborty has shared these photos. Here are a few instances when Chakraborty shared insights into the happy-go-lucky life of her dogs.

View this post on Instagram Happy Diwali from us to you.. A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onOct 26, 2019 at 11:56pm PDT

Mimi celebrated Diwali with CHICKOO ND MAX and guess what, they made for a happy family.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂ¥°ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onJun 6, 2019 at 5:22am PDT

Mimi Chakraborty showers all her love on her pet dogs. Wonder why?

View this post on Instagram To my lifelines #internationaldogsday A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onAug 26, 2019 at 6:21am PDT

Well, because they are her lifeline!

