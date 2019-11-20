Mimi Chakraborty shares new Insta post, gets sun-kissed in Delhi's winter

While sharing the picture with her followers, Mimi Chakraborty captioned it saying: Hi there winter. Picture/Instagram Mimi Chakraborty

Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming photo of herself where the new-age political leader was seen enjoying winter in New Delhi.

Mimi Chakraborty, who has been making waves ever since she was elected as a Trinamool Congress MP from Jadavpur took to Instagram to share the selfie with her fans.

View this post on Instagram Hi there winter âÂÂï¸Â.. A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onNov 19, 2019 at 10:54pm PST

In the photo, Mimi is seen seated in her car and posing for a selfie. Donning a black top, the 30-year-old politician is seen sporting sunglasses and pink lipstick with subtle makeup. While posing for a selfie, Mimi gets sunkissed in the chilled weather of Delhi.

While sharing the photo, Mimi wrote: Hi there winter. She ended her caption with a black sun with rays emoticon. A few days ago, Mimi shared a beautiful post where the TMC MP was seen celebrating the birthday of her pet dog Chickoo, who turned seven-years-old.

View this post on Instagram Happyy birthday @chickoomax_nd_mommy Chickoo turns 7ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onNov 14, 2019 at 6:55am PST

In the video, Mimi was seen cutting a cake and feeding both her pet dogs, Chickoo and Max, as her family and friends joined in the celebrations. While sharing the adorable photos and videos, Mimi wrote: Happy birthday. Chickoo turns 7 and ended her caption with a heart with a ribbon emoticon.

Mimi Chakraborty has also opened an Instagram account called 'CHICKOO ND MAX' where she shares photos and videos of her pets. The page has garnered over 10,000 likes and still counting.

The 30-year-old came into limelight after she won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate and won the Jadavpur seat in West Bengal. Before taking the big plunge into politics, Mimi carved a niche for herself in Bengali cinema.

