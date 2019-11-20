Mimi Chakraborty shares new Insta post, gets sun-kissed in Delhi's winter
In the photo, Mimi Chakraborty is seen enjoying the winters in Delhi as she gets sunkissed while travelling in the capital.
Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming photo of herself where the new-age political leader was seen enjoying winter in New Delhi.
Mimi Chakraborty, who has been making waves ever since she was elected as a Trinamool Congress MP from Jadavpur took to Instagram to share the selfie with her fans.
In the photo, Mimi is seen seated in her car and posing for a selfie. Donning a black top, the 30-year-old politician is seen sporting sunglasses and pink lipstick with subtle makeup. While posing for a selfie, Mimi gets sunkissed in the chilled weather of Delhi.
While sharing the photo, Mimi wrote: Hi there winter. She ended her caption with a black sun with rays emoticon. A few days ago, Mimi shared a beautiful post where the TMC MP was seen celebrating the birthday of her pet dog Chickoo, who turned seven-years-old.
In the video, Mimi was seen cutting a cake and feeding both her pet dogs, Chickoo and Max, as her family and friends joined in the celebrations. While sharing the adorable photos and videos, Mimi wrote: Happy birthday. Chickoo turns 7 and ended her caption with a heart with a ribbon emoticon.
Mimi Chakraborty has also opened an Instagram account called 'CHICKOO ND MAX' where she shares photos and videos of her pets. The page has garnered over 10,000 likes and still counting.
The 30-year-old came into limelight after she won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate and won the Jadavpur seat in West Bengal. Before taking the big plunge into politics, Mimi carved a niche for herself in Bengali cinema.
Bengali actress and MP Mimi Chakraborty has been making waves with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices. The 30-year-old actor-turned-politician from West Bengal has been setting the internet on fire with her stunning pictures and Mimi has a huge liking for all things grey.
In picture: Mimi Chakraborty looks elegant as she stuns in a grey embroidered dress.
Mimi Chakraborty's Instagram is filled with photos from western wear to ethnic ensembles, all in different shades of grey. In this photo, Mimi Chakraborty steals the show in a monochrome kurti in hues of white and grey. Mimi captioned this one: Find the photobomber contest!
Sharing a leaf out of her shoot life, Mimi gave her fans an insight into her acting life when she shared this photo of herself looking like a diva in a shimmery grey jacket. While sharing this picture on Insta, Mimi wrote: I will!
In photo: Mimi Chakraborty looks stunning in a shimmery grey crop top, as she oozes confidence in this photo.
In this photo, actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty shows off her love for the colour grey as she dons a shimmery grey crop top and completes her look with a white blazer. Mimi left her long coloured tresses open, thereby giving her a naturally elegant look.
Sharing a leaf out of her acting and modelling life, Mimi Chakraborty can be seen posing like an ace model post an award ceremony. For the event, Mimi donned a sheer grey dress and paired her outfit with minimal accessories and left her long tresses open.
In photo: Mimi Chakraborty stuns in a grey pantsuit as she looks no less than a rockstar in this stunning shimmery outfit. Mimi captioned this one: Lets Sparkle!
The actress-turned-politician looks poignant as she shines in a grey hoodie, while being sun-kissed. Mimi Chakraborty shared this selfie with her fans on Instagram and wrote: Light nd shadow
In photo: Mimi Chakraborty is caught in a candid moment from the sets of her film, as she shows off her love for the colour grey in a lace top.
MP Mimi Chakraborty shared an insight into her acting life as the 30-year-old actress is caught in a candid moment during one of her performances for the awards night. For the event, Mimi looked resplendent in an all-grey ensemble as she oozed elegance and charisma in the stunning outfit. Mimi captioned this picture: Some more with a heart emoticon
The new-age politician from Kolkata looks adorable in a grey lace top as she plays with her hair during one of the most candid moments. While sharing this photo filled with innocence and confidence, Mimi captioned it: Nd me!
Mimi shared this photo from her acting and modelling days. In the photo, actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty shines in a grey stripped outfit as she is seen caught in a candid moment while she plays with her hair. Mimi captioned it: no quotes no lines nothing I can find now...!
Mimi Chakraborty shared this photo while promoting one of her films. For the event, Mimi chose a pantsuit in hues of grey and paired her outfit with a formal white shirt. The millennial politician who is also one of the coolest politicians out there complimented her outfit with minimal accessories and tied her long hair in a neat bun
Mimi Chakraborty loves grey and in this picture, the actress-turned-politician takes her love for the colour one notch higher when she appeared in a jumpsuit in hues of grey. Leaving her long tresses open, Mimi looked ready for an event as she oozed confidence with her smile.
Mimi Chakraborty can rock any colour or look with ease and comfort! The 30-year-old politician got nostalgic when she shared this photo of herself in a grey top paired with a beautiful skirt. Mimi paired her chic look with statement jewellery.
From stealing the show during Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain's wedding festivities to being elected as an MP from Jadavpur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty is setting some major fashion goals. The 30-year-old new-age politician from Kolkata is quite active on Instagram and often shares photos. But, Mimi has a soft corner for the colour grey and her pictures in different shades of grey are truly a must-see. (All photos/Mimi Chakraborty Instagram)
