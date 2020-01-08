Mimi Chakraborty wishes 'Bonua' Nusrat Jahan on her birthday with an adorable video

Bengali actress-turned politician Nusrat Jahan is celebrating her 30th birthday today. On her big day, her friend and politician, Mimi Chakraborty took to Instagram to wish her with an adorable video.

Along with sharing pictures of Nusrat, Mimi also shared a short story within the video. The video said, "Once upon a time, there was a beautiful girl who dreamed of becoming a princess. On her birthday, she and her friends were transported to a magical place where love and laughter abound and all her wishes came true."

Mimi captioned the video and wrote, Happy birthday bonua. Expressing has never been a forte as u know so made this video, love you. Happy birthday." Nusrat commented on Mimi's post and reverted with the same love. She said, "I love u bonua. ur cutest."

