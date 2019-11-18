Mimi Chakraborty's adorable post for 'Jijaji' Nikhil Jain will melt your heart

Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, on Sunday, took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture of herself where she is seen posing alongside Nusrat Jahan's husband Nikhil Jain. Mimi Chakraborty, who has been making waves as a new age political leader took to Instagram to wish her brother-in-law Nikhil Jain on his birthday.



A screengrab of Mimi Chakraborty's Instagram story

Mimi shared a candid picture with Nikhil Jain as her Instagram story to extend her birthday wishes to her brother-in-law and Nusrat Jahan's husband Nikhil Jain. While sharing the heartwarming picture with Nikhil Jain, Mimi wrote: Happy Birthday Jijaji!

In the picture, Nusrat looks bright and fresh in an all-yellow lehenga. Mimi completed her look with heavy jewellery and accentuated her look with nude lipstick and tied her long tresses in a bun. While birthday boy Nikhil Jain was seen in an all-white attire.

The picture shared by Mimi was the one taken during Nusrat Jahan's wedding with Nikhil Jain. Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain tied the knot on June 3, 2019, in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum. During their exotic wedding, Mimi Chakraborty had shared the same picture where the actor-turned-politician was seen wishing the two a 'Happy Married Life'.

While sharing the post, Mimi wrote: May u both live the path of happiness together forever! Earlier, Mimi Chakraborty's friend and another newly-elected MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan also took to Instagram to extend birthday wishes to her hubby Nikhil Jain.

Taking to Instagram, Nusrat shared cute, romantic pictures of herself with husband Nikhil Jain. Nusrat captioned them: Happy bday hubbilicious...Nikhil Jain. My world starts and ends with u...!

The newly-elected MP came into limelight after she won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Jadavpur seat in West Benga as a Trinamool Congress candidate. The actress-turned-politician has come a long way to become one of the most prominent faces of new age-political leaders in the country.

