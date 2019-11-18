Mimi Chakraborty's adorable post for 'Jijaji' Nikhil Jain will melt your heart
On Nusrat Jahan's husband Nikhil Jain's birthday, Mimi took to Instagram to share an adorable picture where she referred to him as 'Jijaji' as he turned a year older
Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, on Sunday, took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture of herself where she is seen posing alongside Nusrat Jahan's husband Nikhil Jain. Mimi Chakraborty, who has been making waves as a new age political leader took to Instagram to wish her brother-in-law Nikhil Jain on his birthday.
A screengrab of Mimi Chakraborty's Instagram story
Mimi shared a candid picture with Nikhil Jain as her Instagram story to extend her birthday wishes to her brother-in-law and Nusrat Jahan's husband Nikhil Jain. While sharing the heartwarming picture with Nikhil Jain, Mimi wrote: Happy Birthday Jijaji!
In the picture, Nusrat looks bright and fresh in an all-yellow lehenga. Mimi completed her look with heavy jewellery and accentuated her look with nude lipstick and tied her long tresses in a bun. While birthday boy Nikhil Jain was seen in an all-white attire.
The picture shared by Mimi was the one taken during Nusrat Jahan's wedding with Nikhil Jain. Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain tied the knot on June 3, 2019, in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum. During their exotic wedding, Mimi Chakraborty had shared the same picture where the actor-turned-politician was seen wishing the two a 'Happy Married Life'.
While sharing the post, Mimi wrote: May u both live the path of happiness together forever! Earlier, Mimi Chakraborty's friend and another newly-elected MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan also took to Instagram to extend birthday wishes to her hubby Nikhil Jain.
Happy bday hubbilicious.. @nikhiljain09 My world ðÂÂÂ starts and ends with u...
Taking to Instagram, Nusrat shared cute, romantic pictures of herself with husband Nikhil Jain. Nusrat captioned them: Happy bday hubbilicious...Nikhil Jain. My world starts and ends with u...!
The newly-elected MP came into limelight after she won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Jadavpur seat in West Benga as a Trinamool Congress candidate. The actress-turned-politician has come a long way to become one of the most prominent faces of new age-political leaders in the country.
Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, who won during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is much more than just a popular face. The 30-year-old politician has been setting the internet on fire with her stunning pictures. But Mimi has a huge soft corner for the colour yellow. Mimi's Instagram is filled with pictures from western wear to ethnic ensembles all in different shades of yellow.
In pic: Mimi Chakraborty looks loyalty in a sleeveless yellow jumpsuit as she captions: What sunshine is to flowers smile is to humanity!
While attending friend Nusrat Jahan's exotic wedding in the Turkish town of Bodrum, Mimi Chakraborty was seen sporting a top and lehenga skirt in hues of yellow with floral prints on it. While sharing this picture, Mimi captioned it: The NJ affair. All set!
During Nusrat Jahan's wedding to Nikhil Jain, Mimi Chakraborty looked bright and fresh in an all-yellow lehenga. Mimi completed her look with heavy jewellery and accentuated her look with nude lipstick and tied her long tresses in a bun.
Mimi Chakraborty looks simple and elegant in a 3/4 sleeve yellow Kurti as she soaks the sun while shining with full of positivity. In the pic, Mimi is seen leaving her long hair open as she is caught in a candid moment during her outing at a resort.
While sharing this picture from one of her photoshoots, Mimi Chakraborty, is seen, donning a shorty sleeve yellow t-shirt as she spells loyalty while posing as an ace model.
In this photo, Mimi Chakraborty looks fresh like a sunflower in a yellow churidar as she gets cheerful while being caught in a candid moment. Mimi accentuated her look with minimal make-up and tied her long tresses in a neat bun.
Mimi Chakraborty shows off her love for the colour yellow as she dons a dress and poses for a near-perfect picture
Sharing a leaf out of her exotic vacations to picturesque beaches of California, USA, Mimi Chakraborty is seen shining bright in hues of yellow and white. While sharing this picture, Mimi captioned it: Shoring high in life!
In pic: Mimi Chakraborty gets sun-kissed while posing at the Delhi Airport as she stuns in a simple yellow and a white stripe shirt and a white tee.
Mimi Chakraborty who is seen sporting a yellow sleeveless yellow blouse as she pairs it with a white lehenga skirt. She completes her festive look with pretty earrings and leaves her long curled tresses open. Mimi captions this one: Happyyyyyy Holi!
Mimi Chakraborty, who is one of the prominent faces of new age-political leaders, is also one of the most glamorous politicians today. Although Mimi loves all colours, she swears by the colour yellow. From jumpsuits to and ethnic wear to and fashionable workwear, Mimi truly loves the colour yellow.
Mimi Chakraborty really knows how to grab the attention of her audience. In the pic, Mimi is seen posing as a model as she looks chic and uber-cool in white floral top paired with a custom yellow pantsuit. Mimi completes her look with a simple neckpiece, dewy make-up and leaves her long hair open.
In picture: Mimi Chakraborty stuns in a simple yellow top as she poses amidst a scenic backdrop during one of her vacations. Mimi completes her casual look with a pair of denim and leaves her hair open.
Bengali actress and MP from Jadavpur, Mimi Chakraborty has been making waves with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices. The 30-year-old actress-turned-politician is quite active on Instagram and often shares photos. But, Mimi has a soft corner for the colour yellow and her pictures in it are truly a must-see. (All Pictures Courtesy/Instagram Mimi Chakraborty)
