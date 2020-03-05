Mimi: It's a wrap for Kriti Sanon, actress calls it a film close to her heart!

Kriti Sanon is gearing up for what is the most important film of her career since the narrative will be helmed on her shoulders. She is beautiful and gorgeous, but this drama will give her the opportunity to dive into the emotional depth of storytelling and also test her acting chops.

It's the story of surrogacy and has been directed by Laxman Utekar, who made the very successful Luka Chuppi with her in 2019. Now, the actress and the entire team have completed the shoot, and the actress poured her heart out on Instagram and shared her thoughts about being a part of this film.

She wrote that Mimi has been such an experience. She called it the most satisfying shoot ever and called the crew the most hard-working and the most passionate. She called this as a film close to her heart. Take a look right here:

Going by the pictures that have come on the Internet, it seems Mimi is going to be a film that will offer us the fragrance of the heartland, just like her Bareilly Ki Barfi did in 2017! Sanon will play the role of a surrogate mother and as stated above, this is the most crucial role of her career. Apart from Mimi, Sanon also has Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar coming up on January 22, 2021!

