Mimi: Kriti Sanon shares some happy pictures with the team of the film

Actress Kriti Sanon is currently in Jaipur for the shoot of the second schedule of her upcoming film Mimi.

Sharing a picture from the sets, Kriti took to Instagram and wrote: "When everyone is happy being on set!! Second schedule of Mimi. In the image, Kriti can be seen sharing smiles with her co-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak.

Take a look right here:

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011). In the movie, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother.

Giving more details about the second schedule, Kriti said: "I'm very very excited about this schedule as it's got most of the key scenes of the film. It is a long schedule and we'll be completing the film excluding a song that will be done later."

For the film, Kriti has even put on 15 kilos.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates