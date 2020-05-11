Mind on the money

It's like a war broke out," Savio Fernandes says, in an attempt to make sense of the times. "We're being extra cautious indoors and once we step out, we hope and pray that we come back uninfected," he adds.

The Vakola resident, an independent consultant and former executive director at JP Morgan & Chase, anticipated the depth of the crisis in early March. He sold his equity investments, despite an opportunity loss. Having promoted well-being in his corporate training sessions, Fernandes, 51, was able to keep calm as the global economic downturn unfolded.



Savio Fernandes

Last month, the IMF projected that the global economy would shrink by three per cent. Last week, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, "Incoming economic data for many countries is below our already pessimistic assessment for 2020."

She further stated that the "unknown behaviour" of the Coronavirus is "clouding the horizons for projections." As for India, the country's GDP growth forecast received downgrades from a series of institutions including Nomura, Goldman Sachs and Moody's Investors Services who have estimated zero growth for the current fiscal year.

The recently released book Reviving Jobs: An Agenda for Growth (Penguin India) edited by economist Santosh Mehrotra addresses the unemployment conundrum and provides solutions. Talking about the gravity of the situation, Mehrotra says, "Unemployment had reached a 45-year high at 6.1 per cent in 2018. Youth unemployment has trebled between 2012 and 2018 to 18 per cent. This was before COVID-19 hit us. In March 2020, unemployment reached 23.4 per cent. That means on top of the 30 million already unemployed, an additional 50 million are unemployed."

Change your outlook

Fernandes' primary avenues for investment were real estate and equity. After letting go of the latter and given that he couldn't possibly liquidate real estate right now, he has turned his attention to post office schemes or bank fixed deposits, which he feels are more secure.



Santosh Mehrotra

Having witnessed a steep reduction in his income, he says that it is important to accept that this scenario is not ideal but it has happened; resilience is key. "Don't panic. Introspect and understand it is a phase. Use this time to pursue your passion and maybe convert it into your profession. At the initial stage it might not give you the income as your earlier profession. But if you are passionate about something, eventually you will get recognised for it and that might bring you monetary gains," he suggests.

Cash is king

Natasha Kewalramani, 32, the founder of Miss Manage, a financial literacy platform and community for women, says that this pandemic has been the biggest motivator to realise that if you neglect to manage your money regularly, you will suffer. She plans on maintaining a steady flow of investments and aims to rethink and ready her business for the post-lockdown world, adding, "I will rely less on plastic money, as I always have, and will make sure to keep a cash-only emergency fund handy."



Natasha Kewalramani

To make decisions based on liquidity and assess if you want to follow a cash-driven safety net, Snehdeep Fulzele, investment advisor and author of Die Poor or Live Rich, says that you need to gauge the certainty of employment: take a closer look at the industry you work in and how it's coping, check if your company can be transparent with employees regarding their finances and most importantly, take note of the cash reserve or liquid assets that you already have.

Keep track of your job

Drawing from this assessment, Fulzele advises two approaches. "If your office management is not being transparent enough, opt for the conservative route straight away; conserve cash for as long as you can and redirect funds to deposits in PSU banks. If you think your job will be steady for a year or two, hold your investments. Don't expect high returns now. For those who have disposable income, this is a golden period for Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). Give it two or three years. The markets might sky-rocket if and when a vaccine is found," he says.



Snehdeep Fulzele

Fulzele adds that given the fear around mutual funds (MFs) at the moment, it is good to have an advisor. He shares, "Not everyone should opt for MFs just because their family is doing so or because there's a campaign that says 'MF sahi hai'. You need to decide your investment horizon — how long do you want the money locked in for?" Fulzele adds that it is also important to remember that MFs are not the only asset capital; the international equities can be explored, too. At the same time, he also states that the advantage of MFs is the fact that it is run as a trust and not a company.

Don't give into temptation

As a measure to cope with the downturn, Fernandes has reduced his consumption to the bare essentials. Fulzele also stresses that irrespective of the current scenario and with brands slashing prices, your expenditure should always be lesser than your income. He says, "The problem is that people give into temptation. Remember that if you run out of money, the government isn't going to bail you out."

