Mind over matter: Meditate in the moonlight

To increase intuition

Every new and full moon, Thriive Art & Soul, a global wellness portal, conducts Moon Magic Meditation, which is a series of theme-based meditation events. This week, a session on mystic mantra meditation will be organised by Shivangi Bhatt in a residential complex in Worli. "Both new and full moons have powerful energies, as opposed to meditating on a regular day," shares Pinky Daga, CEO of the portal. The session will help attendees recognise their deepest emotions, release unwanted energies and grow their intuition.

ON November 12, 9 pm to 10 pm

AT The Imperial Towers, Tardeo, Worli Log on to thriive.in

COST Rs 499

For a shamanic experience

On Wednesday, a session on shamanic meditation will be conducted by Zubin Mistry, a healer and therapist at the wellness portal. Shamanism is a practice that involves reaching altered states of consciousness to channelise transcendental energies. The session will involve participants feeling the vibrations of the shamanic drum patterns and experience their energy flow freely through their chakras. "The therapist will use these patterns to induce a state of trance so that you go from the beta state of your mind to the theta state," Daga says. It is said that sensing the vibes of shamanic trance energy meditation makes you feel refreshed and allows for new beginnings to blossom.

ON November 13, 9 pm to 10 pm

AT Title Waves, St Paul Media Complex, Bandra West.

CALL 7506424584

Cost Rs 499

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates