Mind over matter

A conference will help participants overcome mental setbacks

We often hamper our own ability to grow and create the things we want. Beyond the Limits, a two-day session involving six motivational speakers and bestselling authors from around the world, is an attempt to alter this situation. The panel consists of Lucia Giovannini and Nicola Riva from Italy, Siniša Ubovia and Alexandra Ubovia from Serbia, and Sneha Shah and Shashank Gupta from India.



Sneha Shah and Siniša Ubovic

The session aims to help people overcome self-imposed limits, break through old thinking patterns, move over unresolved past experiences and discover practices for a healthier and happier lifestyle.

On: February 16 and 17, 9 am to 6 pm

At: Hilton Mumbai, Sahar Airport Rd, Ashok Nagar, Andheri East.

Log on to: isra.co.in

Cost: Rs 16,000

