Mind over matter

Imagine this. A stranger is seated thousands of miles away. You've never met him. Your first interaction is through a screen. He tells you to close your eyes and imagine a place you'd like to travel to. Don't say it out loud. A list of questions follow. Your face doesn't give out many hints, as he tries to sketch the journey of your mind. In the end, he unveils his guess on a piece of paper. You open your eyes and...Voila! He's written the correct name of the place that you had thought of on a sheet of paper.

This is an example of how Chennai-based mentalist, Zaid Khan, has been wowing audiences and participants with his craft through live shows and on social media. The 28-year-old began his tryst with magic at the age of 13, and has been learning and practising hypnosis and mind-reading since he was 18.

Mentalism is a genre of magic. Unlike the sleight of hand, it uses the sleight of mind to give the audience the illusion that the performer can read their minds. In his virtual interactive mind-reading show, Pillow Talk, Khan will combine behavioural psychology, astute observations, linguistic suggestions and good old-fashioned 'magic' to seemingly read minds and influence thought.

"I will use mentalism as a tool to tell a story and take my audience through a journey. The intention is not to tell people, 'Hey, I can read your mind.' Instead, it is to help them explore what their minds are capable of. They will connect with strangers in ways they never thought was possible. Pillow Talk will feature unfiltered and uninhibited conversations," emphasises Khan. He adds that he will create the illusion of reading the most private thoughts on the audience's minds with their consent.

"It can be unsettling for people to imagine that an outsider is privy to their private thoughts. So, the first step is to put them at ease. I don't read past what they don't want me to. I tell my audiences to approach a mentalism show the same way they would approach a Christopher Nolan film. There will be bits that will blow your mind. But don't watch it just for those punches; watch it for the entire journey," he signs off.

On July 26 to August 2

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 200

