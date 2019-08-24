Mind stories

things-to-do

A storytelling workshop on emotional intelligence will help you rewire your brain

Sensitivity is regarded as a positive trait, and today, emotional quotient is given as much importance as intelligence quotient, during university admissions and job interviews. People would rather deal with someone who cares about contributing to society than those who use their intelligence only to their own advantage. However, emotional intelligence is not congenital. It has to be taught and learned, preferably in one's formative years.

Story Dust, a portal that connects stories to people through workshops and performances, is organising a two-day session for adults over 21 years, that helps develop Emotional Intelligence through Storytelling (EITS). "Through stories, theatre, games and art activities, participants will explore their personal emotional make- up to gauge their strengths, weaknesses, fears and motivations better. Based on this information, people can then re-write the story of their lives by taking more purposeful decisions," says psychologist and storyteller Priyanka Patel, the facilitator and organiser of the event.

On August 24, 10 am to 5 pm

At Yiamas: The Experimental Space, Ballard Estate, Fort.

Call 9004505638

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 6,000

