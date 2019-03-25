Mind the gap

default

Our sutradhaars wonder how safe the city can be, if the very bridges that connect it continue to take lives

"Pheroze, I came here as soon as I could. Hope the tragic incident didn't shake you and your foundations, especially since it happened so close to your pedestal," Lady Flora called out to her friend from the visitor's gallery that faced the BMC building. But he was sulking, as he didn't respond with his trademark warm welcome, when they met every night for their walks around SoBo.

Lady Flora had been away for a fortnight, to visit her sister statue in faraway London, and wasn't around when the unfortunate bridge collapse had shaken up her beloved Bombay. "What could I do, Pheroze? There were tensions all around there, too, with Brexit; it was quite intense," she tried to explain, hoping that her friend would blink. And rightly so, the softie that Sir PM was, finally broke his steely gaze, and melted. "Lady, I missed your support during those moments. It was as if the ground beneath my feet was going to give way. My heart goes out to those families who lost their loved ones," he shared, trying his best to collect his thoughts.

"What about our dear Gargoyle? It's bad enough that he has to endure the 'restoration' in his own backyard, and now this. Hope he is safe," she enquired. "Oh, yes, he is. But what Gargoyle saw… is too graphic to share with you, I'm afraid," Sir PM stuttered.

Lady Flora could see that the bridge collapse had affected her friend, and felt awful that she couldn't be by his side. But her curious self wasn't done. "So, tell me Pheroze, who will have to pay for this gross negligence to human life? I hope serious punishment will be meted out to the culprits. And are they looking into other similar bridges that are in dire need of repair?" her battery of questions had begun. "I hope your former bosses in this building will act fast and take stern action against them. They should learn from the proactive Prime Minister of New Zealand!"

Sir PM wasn't prepared with all the answers but hoped to make an attempt; after all, it was the landmark civic institution that he was an integral part of, all those decades ago. "Well, I am told that an enquiry is being called out, and the auditors are being booked for serious charges. And yes, they are looking into other bridges in similar condition," he revealed, hoping it would stop the inquisition. But she wasn't convinced. "Is that all? Heads must roll for this! Lives have been lost. Remember, Pheroze, this isn't the first time that this city has witnessed such tragedies – have they forgotten the Andheri bridge collapse and what about the other manmade accident at Elphinstone Station?"

"I see your point, Lady. More needs to be done, especially if this is the richest civic body in the country. But Dr Viegas says a blame game has already begun between the Railways and the civic gods; both are trying to shift the blame on to the other. It seems like the same old story will be replayed," Sir PM said, his voice echoing a sense of helplessness that you'd only hear from a concerned citizen. "Well, Pheroze, I do hope this is the last time we witness such a tragedy. India's commercial capital cannot be so casual about poor infrastructure. Look at those British folk — they are so concerned about that little gap in between the train and the platform that they've created a slogan around it — 'Mind the gap'. Come on, let's get some bun maska from that favourite Irani café of yours, and think up a similar slogan that you can nudge your former employer to adopt across the city. Hopefully, they will 'mind the gap' the next time an alert citizen points out a crack on a bridge, but more importantly, think twice before they hire

a corrupt auditor," she signed off.

