Mind your poetry

On stage, or even in the absence of it, a performer will perform. Madaari is a lovechild that was conceived during the lockdown. A digital series hosted by Stage Time, it features various performing artistes. Started in May, this series showcases artistes who skilfully create magic with their words to wow audiences. Known by her pen name Batto, spoken word performer, Anamika Joshi will appear on the show today. The poet who took the Internet by storm with Maa tum bhi galat ho sakti ho and Akhir tum hote kaun ho, questions deeply-entrenched stereotypes and isn’t afraid to ask uncomfortable questions.

“I am delighted to perform on Madaari. Apart from my classic pieces, I will be performing two new poems that I penned during the lockdown surrounding mental health. These poems will be tied together by the background stories of how I came up with them,” she says about her hour-long session. Titled Woh ek pal and Hua kya tha, each of these poems narrate anecdotes of how a simple moment can change everything. Joshi adds that it will speak about the chaos of the mind, split-second decision making and how society can play a role in picking up signs and cues to help those around us dealing with mental health issues. “The poems will emphasise the need to not wait for a reaction, but the decision to act while there’s still time; even if it means making conversations that make us uncomfortable,” she signs off.

On July 3, 8 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 100

